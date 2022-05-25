Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Furious sloth bear chases tiger in Tadoba Tiger Reserve; watch

    A viral video shows an angry bear attacking the tiger and witnessing the bear's anger; the tiger begins running away by pressing its tail. 

    Furious sloth bear chases tiger in Tadoba Tiger Reserve; watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 25, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Remember the scene from The Jungle Book's animated movie where Mowgli was rescued by his bear friend Baloo from the ferocious tiger Sher Khan? S similar incident happened in real life where a bear and a tiger had a face-off.

    Wildlife enthusiasts witnessed a clash between a tiger and a sloth bear at Maharashtra’s Tadoba Tiger Reserve, located in Chandrapur district. The tiger, T19, of Tadoba agitated a slot bear by stopping and standing in its way. Tigers and sloth bears usually stay away from each other. However, their rare encounters can be really dangerous.

    Also Read: Artist draws five superheroes at once; video will leave you amazed

    When the T-19 blocked the sloth bear’s path, it started to chase the tiger. Noticing the angry bear, the tiger makes its distance and clears the path. For the unversed, sloth bears are capable of killing a tiger in an encounter.

    Twitter user Anjali Choudhury shared this video on her handle with the caption, "Furious bear attacks a tiger in Tadoba Tiger Reserve in #Maharashtra."

    After being posted on digital media, the video went crazy viral. The rare sight has caught netizens' attention. Watch the video.

    ‘Tadoba Tiger Reserve’, also recognised as the ‘Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve’ is one of India's 47 project tiger reserves living in India. It is situated around 150 km from Nagpur city. The entire area of the tiger reserve is 1,727 Sq.km, which contains the Tadoba National Park, formed in the year 1955. The Andhari Wildlife Sanctuary was created in 1986 and was amalgamated with the park in 1995 to show the current Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve.

    Also Read: Man falls while climbing Srinivasa Sagara Dam wall in Karnataka; watch video

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Tesla's model Y catches fire, driver escapes smashing the window-tgy

    Watch: Tesla’s model Y catches fire, driver escapes smashing the window

    Watch 6 people ride on a scooter in Mumbai, leaving the internet fuming-tgy

    Watch: 6 people ride on a scooter in Mumbai, leaving the internet fuming

    Elephant slaps girl, snatches mobile as she attempts to click picture; watch - gps

    Elephant slaps girl, snatches mobile as she attempts to click picture; watch

    Watch Artist creates Anand Mahindra's portrait using ancient Tamil letters; leaves industrialist impressed-tgy

    Watch: Artist creates Anand Mahindra’s portrait using ancient Tamil letters; leaves industrialist impressed

    Manipur villagers rescue Sangai deer and release it into forests - gps

    Manipur villagers rescue Sangai deer and release it into forests

    Recent Stories

    Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo drb

    Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo

    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Here is how Hardik Pandya and son Agastya feel about GT Gujarat Titans reaching final-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: Here's how Hardik Pandya and son Agastya feel about GT reaching final

    Texas shooting: AR-15, the lethal assault rifle on United States streets

    Texas shooting: AR-15, the lethal assault rifle on American streets

    Yash KGF Chapter 2 makes multiple records in Canada drb

    Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 makes multiple records in Canada

    REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit - adt

    REET 2022: Correction window for application forms opens today, Know how to edit

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon