Furious sloth bear chases tiger in Tadoba Tiger Reserve; watch

A viral video shows an angry bear attacking the tiger and witnessing the bear's anger; the tiger begins running away by pressing its tail.

Remember the scene from The Jungle Book's animated movie where Mowgli was rescued by his bear friend Baloo from the ferocious tiger Sher Khan? S similar incident happened in real life where a bear and a tiger had a face-off.

Wildlife enthusiasts witnessed a clash between a tiger and a sloth bear at Maharashtra’s Tadoba Tiger Reserve, located in Chandrapur district. The tiger, T19, of Tadoba agitated a slot bear by stopping and standing in its way. Tigers and sloth bears usually stay away from each other. However, their rare encounters can be really dangerous.

Also Read: Artist draws five superheroes at once; video will leave you amazed

When the T-19 blocked the sloth bear’s path, it started to chase the tiger. Noticing the angry bear, the tiger makes its distance and clears the path. For the unversed, sloth bears are capable of killing a tiger in an encounter.

Twitter user Anjali Choudhury shared this video on her handle with the caption, "Furious bear attacks a tiger in Tadoba Tiger Reserve in #Maharashtra."

After being posted on digital media, the video went crazy viral. The rare sight has caught netizens' attention. Watch the video.

‘Tadoba Tiger Reserve’, also recognised as the ‘Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve’ is one of India's 47 project tiger reserves living in India. It is situated around 150 km from Nagpur city. The entire area of the tiger reserve is 1,727 Sq.km, which contains the Tadoba National Park, formed in the year 1955. The Andhari Wildlife Sanctuary was created in 1986 and was amalgamated with the park in 1995 to show the current Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve.

Also Read: Man falls while climbing Srinivasa Sagara Dam wall in Karnataka; watch video