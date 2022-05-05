Elephants herd will teach you how to beat the heat this summer; watch

A herd of elephants standing in a water body filled with muddy waters has gone viral. The adorable video of these jumbos will certainly make you want to hit the pool.

We are experiencing an intense heatwave across the country. However, people are coming up with innovative and unique precautionary measures to protect themselves. The soaring temperatures even trouble animals. Just like human beings, animals too are trying to beat the heat in their own unique ways. One such video of a herd of elephants taking a mud bath to preserve themselves in the scorching summer has gone viral.

The video shows, a herd of jumbos assembled near a small water body. Many of them are playing in the mud and are seen fluttering their ears to cool their bodies. The younger ones are having too much fun as they are rolling, spraying and lying down in the muddy water.

The adorable video will make you go aww and would remind your childhood too. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption, “Some fun. This is how they are killing the heat !!” As per reports, the video was shot in the Rasgovindpur Forest Range, Baripada Division, Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

Take a look:

After being shared online, the video has garnered over 55K views and 3K likes. Social media users showed their concerns over these animals in the comments section. Watch the video.

Also Read: People catching fish using drones amid lockdown in Shanghai has gone viral; watch

Also Read: Watch: Naughty Turtle troubles a huge Lion while drinking water