    Video: Elephant gives birth to rare twin calves in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    The Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka witnessed a rare twin calves' birth, with the babies taking their first steps while their mother watched.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    An elephant gave birth to twin calves in Karnataka. On April 18, Bandipur Tiger Reserve witnessed this happening. Usually, Elephants deliver one baby at a time. However, one in hundred cases, elephants have twins. 

    A heartwarming video of one such instance has gone viral on social media. Only four incidents of twin births have been reported since 1926, according to reports. In the footage, the mother elephant is seen in the park with her two newborn calves. In addition, the infant elephant twins had difficulty standing up. Their mother was teaching them how to walk at the same time. View the video.

    Tourists and staff members witnessed the elephant in the midst of a herd while giving birth to the calves, according to reports. The pregnant elephant tried to give birth near the old ticket counter. She walked into a pond to relieve the discomfort and gave birth to the calves. When the tourists realised the package had arrived, they assembled near the pond.

    The next couple of days is essential for surviving twins' baby calves. Because it is found that mother elephants will not produce sufficient milk to feed two calves. Also, the Baby elephants rely on their mom for four to six years.

    Bandipur National Park has the second-largest Tiger population in India. Bandipur Tiger Reserve is located in Gundulpet taluk, Chamarajanagar district. It is the largest secure area in Southern India and the most significant habitat of Wild Elephants in South Asia.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
