    Watch: Dance group's impressive Holi performance on Bollywood songs

    A group of men and women dressed in similar coloured ethnic ensembles dancing to various Bollywood tunes while changing the colour of their costumes and wishing everyone a Happy Holi has stunned internet.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    Holi is a famous festival celebrated in India and worldwide by people of all ages and religions. It is also known as the "Festival of Colors" or the "Festival of Love" and is usually celebrated in March every year.

    People leave their houses during this occasion to smear each other with coloured powders and water using pichkaris (water guns). People forget their differences and gather together to celebrate the spirit of love, togetherness, and happiness throughout the festival.

    They enjoy traditional sweets and delicacies, dance to music, share greetings and gifts with their loved ones, and play with colours. Holi is a festival that celebrates the entrance of spring and the triumph of good over evil, and it is a time for people to gather together and enjoy themselves with their family and friends.

    Holika Dahan is a significant ritual conducted on the eve of the festival of Holi. During the ritual of Holika Dahan, people gather and light a bonfire, which symbolizes the burning of the demon Holika, who had tried to kill Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu.

    Holi is a colourful holiday of cultural and mythical significance. An stunning dance performance on a mix track of Bollywood tunes has captivated netizens' attention and left social media users tapping their feet on this auspicious occasion.

    Songbird, a Twitter user, submitted this video starring the YellowStripe Dancing Co. The video begins with a group of dancers sitting and standing in similar-coloured clothes. As the video progresses, the gang dances to various Bollywood tunes. As different songs are played, the group's outfit changes to match the colour indicated in the song.

    After being shared online, the video collected over 27K views and 407 likes on Twitter. The viral video impressed netizens, who also praised the group’s creativity. The perfect execution by the dancers acquired a lot of applause on social media. Take a look.

