Cow wanders inside ICU ward of Rajgarh hospital, eats medical waste; watch viral video

A viral video shows a cow in an intensive care unit (ICU) of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district hospital. After the video surfaced online, the hospital administration took action against the staff members.

In a shocking incident, a cow was seen freely roaming inside the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of a hospital in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

Twitter user Kaustuv Ray shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

The 11-second-long video shows the cow wandering in the hospital ICU and eating medical waste from the garbage bins in the ward. While the security staff was appointed in the hospital the entire day, nobody paid attention to the problem and bothered to send the animal out of the premises. It is also said that the hospital employed two cow catchers who were not present when the incident occurred.

After the video emerged on social media, the hospital administration took action against and removed a security guard and two other staff members from their service.

The Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Madhya Pradesh, Prabhuram Choudhary, said that he was clueless about any such incident. However, after the video appeared online, three people were sacked.

Last year, a dog entered the District Hospital in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, in one such episode. The picture of the dog sitting on the hospital bed widely circulated online. The dog was seen freely wandering in the wards while the security guards were present at the entrances without attention. Also, a clip of a cow roaming around Bahumali Bhavan, which has several government offices in Gujarat, has emerged on social media.

After being posted online, the video grabbed netizens' attention. Social media users expressed varied opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Is it hospital? Where cows have free access to ICU!! Shocking!!! Double Engine Effect???" Another person commented, "I am not worried how she entered this hospital n then ICU; I am more worried for her health as she ate hospital waist, which is in any case harmful to her." Watch the video.

