Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cow wanders inside ICU ward of Rajgarh hospital, eats medical waste; watch viral video

    A viral video shows a cow in an intensive care unit (ICU) of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district hospital. After the video surfaced online, the hospital administration took action against the staff members.

    Cow wanders inside ICU ward of Rajgarh hospital, eats medical waste; watch viral video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 4:25 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a cow was seen freely roaming inside the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of a hospital in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. 

    Twitter user Kaustuv Ray shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

    Also Read: Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral

    The 11-second-long video shows the cow wandering in the hospital ICU and eating medical waste from the garbage bins in the ward. While the security staff was appointed in the hospital the entire day, nobody paid attention to the problem and bothered to send the animal out of the premises. It is also said that the hospital employed two cow catchers who were not present when the incident occurred.

    After the video emerged on social media, the hospital administration took action against and removed a security guard and two other staff members from their service.

    The Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Madhya Pradesh, Prabhuram Choudhary, said that he was clueless about any such incident. However, after the video appeared online, three people were sacked.

    Last year, a dog entered the District Hospital in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, in one such episode. The picture of the dog sitting on the hospital bed widely circulated online. The dog was seen freely wandering in the wards while the security guards were present at the entrances without attention. Also, a clip of a cow roaming around Bahumali Bhavan, which has several government offices in Gujarat, has emerged on social media.  

    After being posted online, the video grabbed netizens' attention. Social media users expressed varied opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Is it hospital? Where cows have free access to ICU!! Shocking!!! Double Engine Effect???" Another person commented, "I am not worried how she entered this hospital n then ICU; I am more worried for her health as she ate hospital waist, which is in any case harmful to her." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Bengaluru man protests on road after accident due to pothole; watch video

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Barber gives haircut to cat; viral video will make your day - gps

    Barber gives haircut to cat; viral video will make your day

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Crazy football fans in Kerala purchase Rs 23 lakh property to watch tournament together - adt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Crazy football fans in Kerala purchase Rs 23 lakh property to watch tournament together

    Watch Man grabs up watersnake, ends up with multiple wounds-tgy

    Watch: Man grabs up watersnake, ends up with multiple wounds

    Dog bows down before lord Ganesha's idol at temple amazed netizens; watch video - gps

    Dog bows down before lord Ganesha's idol at temple amazed netizens; watch video

    Bengaluru auto driver tracks woman who lost her AirPods in auto; here's how - adt

    Bengaluru auto driver tracks woman who lost her AirPods in auto; here's how

    Recent Stories

    Google Maps to soon receive AR based search with live view know how it will help you gcw

    Google Maps to soon receive AR-based search with live view; Know how it will help you

    5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S WF LS900N wireless earbuds gcw

    5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) wireless earbuds

    Barber gives haircut to cat; viral video will make your day - gps

    Barber gives haircut to cat; viral video will make your day

    Jason David Frank from Power Rangers dies at the age of 49 RBA

    Jason David Frank from Power Rangers dies at the age of 49

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN, England vs Iran: Hottest Fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Videos

    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon