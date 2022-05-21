Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Contains egg': Twitter user shares hilarious message Nagpur bakery wrote on his cake

    "CONTAIN EGG," said the sign on top of the cake, which is a delicious chocolate with cherries and whipped cream. Perhaps the message could not be more clearer. Alternatively, someone at the bakery was most likely operating on autopilot.

    Nagpur, First Published May 21, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    The ease of meal delivery to our homes by just swiping on a phone app has permanently transformed our lives. Simply look at the photo, read the item description, and place your order. That's all there is to it. However, even the most basic things may go wrong.

    Kapil Wasnik of Nagpur, Maharashtra, claims he requested a cake from one of the city's well-known bakeries. As a result, he made an order with Swiggy. He claimed he sought clarification on one item while purchasing what seems to be a chocolate cake: does the cake include egg? He wrote, "In the order details, I specified 'Please note if the cake includes egg."

    "CONTAIN EGG," said the sign on top of the cake, which is a delicious chocolate with cherries and whipped cream.

    Perhaps the message could not be more clearer. Alternatively, someone at the bakery was most likely operating on autopilot.

    The literalization of "contain egg" in cake delivery, however, was not a one-of-a-kind blunder. Another man who purchased a cake through Swiggy had a particular request scribbled on his order, it turns out. In response to Kapil's remark, a Twitter user called Arun Nair shared a photo of the cake he had gotten in December.

