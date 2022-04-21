Can dogs play tennis? Watch this dog impress you with his skills

If you thought that animals are far from playing sports such as tennis, then you are mistaken then. A three-year-old cocker spaniel may leave you surprised if his sporting skills in this viral video. Among the many dog videos that are there on social media, one video of a cocker spaniel has caught the attention of the netizen. In this video, a three-year-old dog is seen playing tennis with its human. We bet this video will you’re your heart!

The video was shared on Buitengebieden’s Twitter handle with the caption, “Eye on the ball (sic).” In it, a 3-year-old Cocker Spaniel played tennis like a pro with its hooman. Holding the tennis racket in its mouth, the dog never misses smashing the ball. The video was initially shared on an Instagram handle dedicated to the cocker spaniel, Emily.

The active dog kept her focus on the ball, and when her owner pitched the ball at her, she jumped to beat it with the racket. The footage also shows the doggo running back and forth like an actual tennis player. From the initial days of training the dog, it is said that she picked up things indeed fast and surprised its hooman. The video will make your day for sure.

After being shared online, the video collected over 158K views and 8866 likes. Social media users are in love with the dog. Netizens said that the dog is trained and very talented. A few also said Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have a contest. Watch the video.

