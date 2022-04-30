Watch: Brave man dances with pythons on his shoulders

We all know that pythons are not poisonous snakes. However, they are capable of swallowing a person entirely because of their large size. Recently, a video emerged on social media which shows a man dancing with two reticulated pythons. This specie of snakes can grow to more than 20 feet in length and is known as the longest snake in the world. Pythons are primarily found in sub-Saharan Africa, Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia, south-eastern Pakistan, southern China, the Philippines and Australia.

The reticulated python is a kind of a specie native to Southeast Asia. In several countries, it is hunted for its skin, used in traditional medicine, and sold as pets. It is an incredible swimmer, has been registered far out at sea, and has populated many small islands within its range.

It is among the three heaviest snakes. Like all pythons, it is also a non-venomous constrictor.

In the video, an Indonesian man who frequently posts python videos on his Instagram can be seen with two giant reticulated pythons. The snakes are on the man's shoulder with their heads’ upside down behind him. The man takes steps to his right and dances with the snakes. The man had to move slowly as the pythons appeared to be heavy.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 3.7 million views and 44k likes. Social media users were stunned witnessing the stunt and said this was too dangerous. A user wrote, "So dangerous."

Another commented, "Is he tired of living." Take a look.

