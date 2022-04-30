Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Brave man dances with pythons on his shoulders

    A man dancing with two giant reticulated pythons, doing rounds on social media, has confused netizens.
     

    Brave man dances with pythons on his shoulders - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 6:23 PM IST

    We all know that pythons are not poisonous snakes. However, they are capable of swallowing a person entirely because of their large size. Recently, a video emerged on social media which shows a man dancing with two reticulated pythons. This specie of snakes can grow to more than 20 feet in length and is known as the longest snake in the world. Pythons are primarily found in sub-Saharan Africa, Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia, south-eastern Pakistan, southern China, the Philippines and Australia.

    The reticulated python is a kind of a specie native to Southeast Asia. In several countries, it is hunted for its skin, used in traditional medicine, and sold as pets. It is an incredible swimmer, has been registered far out at sea, and has populated many small islands within its range.
    It is among the three heaviest snakes. Like all pythons, it is also a non-venomous constrictor. 

    In the video, an Indonesian man who frequently posts python videos on his Instagram can be seen with two giant reticulated pythons. The snakes are on the man's shoulder with their heads’ upside down behind him. The man takes steps to his right and dances with the snakes. The man had to move slowly as the pythons appeared to be heavy.

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 3.7 million views and 44k likes. Social media users were stunned witnessing the stunt and said this was too dangerous. A user wrote, "So dangerous."
    Another commented, "Is he tired of living." Take a look.

    Also Read: People catching fish using drones amid lockdown in Shanghai has gone viral; watch

    Also Read: Watch: Naughty Turtle troubles a huge Lion while drinking water

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 6:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is the man delivering milk on a Formula 1 car? Watch - gps

    Is the man delivering milk on a Formula 1 car? Watch

    Beat the heat: A baraat's 'jugaad' to save from scorching sun will leave you impressed; watch - gps

    Beat the heat: A baraat’s ‘jugaad’ to save from scorching sun will leave you impressed; watch

    Watch Delhi school teacher dances to Haryanvi song; leaves netizens impressed-tgy

    Watch: Delhi school teacher dances to Haryanvi song; leaves netizens impressed

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video-tgy

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video

    Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him' watch - gps

    Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him’ watch

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Manchester City Pep Guardiola hails Kevin De Bruyne as best midfielder in the world-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Pep Guardiola hails Kevin De Bruyne as best midfielder in the world

    COVID negative report vaccination certificate not mandatory for Char Dham Yatra Uttarakhand govt gcw

    COVID negative report, vaccination certificate not mandatory for Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt

    Hollywood Gal Gadot birthday Here is how much Wonder Woman net worth is drb

    Gal Gadot birthday: Here’s how much Wonder Woman’s net worth is

    Northwest Central India witness hottest April in 122 years says IMD gcw

    Northwest, Central India witness hottest April in 122 years, says IMD

    Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool is the perfect place for footballers to shape their careers-ayh

    Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool is the 'perfect place' for footballers to shape their careers

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon