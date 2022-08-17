Bizarre! Chocolate bars worth Rs 17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown

The Chinhut Police Station has registered the case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code. Police have begun an investigation and are scanning footage from other CCTV cameras installed in the area for clues.

Cadbury chocolate bars worth Rs 17 lakh were mysteriously taken from a godown in the Chinhat neighbourhood of Lucknow. The incident took place in the night between Monday and Tuesday. In relation to the theft, the Uttar Pradesh police have filed a First Information Report (FIR). The candy was taken from a residence that was serving as a godown for a chocolate producer under the jurisdiction of Chinhut police station.

"In the police department in Chinhat, we have submitted a FIR. Please come up with any ideas you may have," the distributor of chocolate, Rajendra Singh Sidhu, stated. The case has been reported to the Chinhut Police Station in accordance with Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

In the FIR, Sidhu said that he was keeping the chocolates in the home as a godown when he got a call on Tuesday from a neighbour notifying him that the door to the house was smashed. The distributor reported that the CCTV surveillance cameras' digital video recorder (DVR) and other equipment had been stolen along with the contents of the godown. The police have started an investigation and are looking through footage from additional CCTV cameras that have been erected nearby for leads.

