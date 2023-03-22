Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru start-up looking for 'chief meme officer', offering Rs 1 lakh/month; post goes viral

    You’d be forgiven for thinking that the CMO position refers to the Chief Marketing Officer. StockGro Bengaluru is  looking for a Chief Meme Officer and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh a month. The eligibility? Knowledge of financial markets and the ability to create memes around them.

    Nowadays, memes are among the most effective means of spreading information. Memes are used by governments as well as other organisations like the police and hospitals to raise public awareness. Several businesses also publish job openings for meme makers. Even Facebook and Instagram pages made a respectable income from hilarious memes.

    In a similar manner, StockGro, a Bengaluru-based business, is seeking a Chief Meme Officer (CMO). Moreover, the corporation is providing the post a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month. And if you enjoy making memes and are skilled at doing so, this position is right for you.

    Recently, the business shared the post on LinkedIn. A candidate for the investing site StockGro must make money and the stock market into memes, particularly for Gen Z and millennials.

    StockGro is seeking for a chief meme officer to make finance and the stock market into a laughing riot, according to the job description for the position. This is because GenZ like learning new things, according to memes.

    Recruitment for Chief Meme Officer of StockGro stated, "As the Chief Meme Officer, you will be charged with developing material that not only makes us chuckle but also adheres to our brand's tone and message."

    People have being pushed by the corporation to recommend their friends who love memes for this position on LinkedIn, and if they do, they may win an iPad. With the position offering fully remote work as well, those looking to work with their twin passions of humour and finance are a perfect fit. The position has currently been open on LinkedIn for the past eight days.

