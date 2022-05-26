Baby elephant irks bird by spraying water; viral video teaches a lesson for life



We all know that social media platforms are filled with several animal and bird videos. While some are fearful, many are hilarious and adorable. One should not forget that as much as these clips are amusing and lovely to watch, they also carry an in-depth meaning with them.

One such video was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, who is known for sharing inspirational and informative videos to inspire people and spread awareness.

The video is all about an adorable baby elephant and a bird. However, after watching this, you will learn a lesson for sure. In the video, one can see a baby elephant playing in the waterhole while a bird is sitting on a big rock. Moments later, the elephant playfully starts sprinkling water on the bird. Instantly, the irritated bird makes the elephant run. The footage proves that one should not tease others by considering them small or foolish. As in this video, a small bird can make an elephant dance.

After being shared online, the video garnered over 22.5K views and 1220 likes. Social media users discovered the hidden lesson in the hilarious video quite important. Netizens stated that the lesson is the same for all situations. A user wrote, "This is true in India Regional parties and national parties." Another person commented, "Hathi aur pakshi khel rahe hai. Aur hathi bhi chota bachcha hi to hai." Watch the video.

