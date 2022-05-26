Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baby elephant irks bird by spraying water; viral video teaches a lesson for life

    A viral video shows a baby elephant spraying water on a bird. Moments later, the annoyed bird chases the elephant away.

    Baby elephant irks bird by spraying water; viral video teaches a lesson for life - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 26, 2022, 6:51 PM IST


    We all know that social media platforms are filled with several animal and bird videos. While some are fearful, many are hilarious and adorable. One should not forget that as much as these clips are amusing and lovely to watch, they also carry an in-depth meaning with them.

    Also Read: Man spends whopping Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

    One such video was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, who is known for sharing inspirational and informative videos to inspire people and spread awareness. 

    The video is all about an adorable baby elephant and a bird. However, after watching this, you will learn a lesson for sure. In the video, one can see a baby elephant playing in the waterhole while a bird is sitting on a big rock. Moments later, the elephant playfully starts sprinkling water on the bird. Instantly, the irritated bird makes the elephant run. The footage proves that one should not tease others by considering them small or foolish. As in this video, a small bird can make an elephant dance. 

    After being shared online, the video garnered over 22.5K views and 1220 likes. Social media users discovered the hidden lesson in the hilarious video quite important. Netizens stated that the lesson is the same for all situations. A user wrote, "This is true in India Regional parties and national parties." Another person commented, "Hathi aur pakshi khel rahe hai. Aur hathi bhi chota bachcha hi to hai." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Watch: Pilot welcomes wife on-board with a surprise in-flight announcement

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 6:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Mischievous monkey lifts a woman's dress while capturing a video-tgy

    Watch: Mischievous monkey lifts a woman’s dress while capturing a video

    Watch 4 men rowing on a moving walkway at an Amsterdam airport has left internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: 4 men rowing on a moving walkway at an Amsterdam airport has left internet in splits

    Man spends whopping Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog' - gps

    Man spends whopping Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

    Pilot welcomes wife on-board with a surprise in-flight announcement - gps

    Watch: Pilot welcomes wife on-board with a surprise in-flight announcement

    Furious sloth bear chases tiger in Tadoba Tiger Reserve; watch - gps

    Furious sloth bear chases tiger in Tadoba Tiger Reserve; watch

    Recent Stories

    Disha Patani looks red hot in a body hugging slip dress drb

    Disha Patani looks red hot in a body-hugging slip dress

    NEET SS 2022: Exam dates to be altered, New schedule shortly - adt

    NEET SS 2022: Exam dates to be altered, New schedule shortly

    Assam HSLC 2022: Know tentative date of result, more details - adt

    Assam HSLC 2022: Know tentative date of result, more details

    Watch Mischievous monkey lifts a woman's dress while capturing a video-tgy

    Watch: Mischievous monkey lifts a woman’s dress while capturing a video

    Watch 4 men rowing on a moving walkway at an Amsterdam airport has left internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: 4 men rowing on a moving walkway at an Amsterdam airport has left internet in splits

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon