Baby elephant braving nature for the first time with complete protection; Adorable video goes viral

A baby elephant with three giant jumbos walking in the wild for the first time has emerged on social media. The video, shared by the official handle of Panna Tiger Reserve, has gone viral on the internet, and netizens can’t help but adore the elephant family.

We are encountering intense weather conditions across the country. Just like humans, extreme climate situations trouble even the animals. In such a problematic situation, walking openly in nature is quite a risky task. However, on social media, a video of an elephant calf braving the wild nature for the first time with total security has emerged.

The official Twitter handle of Panna Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh has shared a video of an elephant family wherein a baby elephant is crossing flooding waters while being accompanied by its family. "Baby elephant- braving wild nature for the first time under full protection,” wrote PTR while sharing the video on the handle.

The video shows a baby elephant crossing a narrow stream with three other giant elephants. The baby calf can be seen walking between the jumbos in the wild. It appears like the elephants are providing security to the baby elephant. According to the post's caption, the elephant calf is braving nature for the first time. However, there is not much information about the incident or where this footage was recorded. After being shared online, the video swiftly went viral and grabbed the netizen's attention.

Panna Tiger Reserve is situated in Vindhyan Hills in northern Madhya Pradesh. In 1994, it was announced as the twenty-second Tiger reserve in the country and the fifth in Madhya Pradesh. The national park is home to several wildlife animals such as the Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, chital, chinkara, nilgai, Sambar deer and sloth bear, rusty-spotted cat, and Asian palm civet. Also, more than 200 bird species, including the bar-headed goose, crested honey buzzard, red-headed vulture, blossom-headed parakeet, and changeable hawk-eagle.

105-years old Vatsala, a retired matriarch in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve, is believed to be the oldest surviving elephant in the world. The Ministry of Tourism of India delivered PTR the Award of Excellence in 2007 as the best-maintained national park in India. Watch the video.

