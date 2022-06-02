Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alligator spotted on racetrack, leaving a horse petrified; watch the horrifying moment

    A viral video shows an alligator named 'Marty' emerging on a racetrack from nowhere. The alligator petrified a horse as soon as it sighted it.
     

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 6:18 PM IST

    A horrifying moment of a horse on the racecourse has created ripples on digital media. Yes, a horse got petrified on the racetrack after an alligator made a slow entry just a few metres away. The reptile entered the Delta Downs racetrack in California during a nine-race meeting.

    The alligator nicknamed ‘Marty’ intruded on the racetrack in broad daylight, which was later shared on Facebook by user Joe Allen. The alligator slowly crossed the dirt track in the video while a handler tried to handle his horse a few metres away. One can notice the horse getting disturbed by sight. The clip shows that the horse stared at the giant reptile and did rounds in a frenzy.

    According to reports, the Delta Downs racetrack in southwest Louisiana is home to numerous alligators. It is assumed that the reptiles are drawn to the area because of the dams situated around the racetrack.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 729K views and 1.7K likes. Social media expressed their concern about the horse in the comments section. A user wrote, "That horse is right to be afraid, My horse that I was able to adopt in Seattle would’ve jumped the fence, she was afraid of donkeys" Another person commented, "Can we get that poor horse out of there? He’s obviously scared and spooked."

    In another incident, a giant alligator was found in a Florida family’s swimming pool. The incident's pictures and videos appeared online, showing the reptile’s immersed in the water and police officers capturing it.

