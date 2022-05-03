Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adorable video of stray dog waiting outside butcher's shop is winning the net; here’s why

    A stray canine waiting outside a butcher’s shop has been winning the heart of social media users for all the right reasons.

    Adorable video of stray dog waiting outside butcher's shop is winning the net; here's why
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 3, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    People often ignore and behave harshly with animals, especially stray dogs. But, when there is a video of some people who go out of their way to help a voiceless animal, you sure know that humanity is still on the right path. One such video emerged on social media which shows a butcher feeding a stray dog which visits his shop regularly. A kind gesture and humbleness from the shopkeeper will fill the stomach of such poor animals.

    In the video, one can see a stray canine patiently waiting at the entrance of the butcher’s shop. The dog eagerly waited to see the shop owner. Once it notices the shopkeeper the dog starts wagging its tail. This indicates that the dog is an everyday visitor to the shop. As he witnesses the dog anticipating food, the butcher feeds the stray dog. The interesting element in the video is the adorable gesture of the dog where instead of going inside the canine kept waiting outside. Instagram user Daily Good News posted this video and mentioned that "This just warms the heart."

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 1.8 million views and 125K likes. Social media users lauded the butcher's kind gesture to feed the puppy in distress. Netizens expressed their views in the comments section. A user wrote, "His happiness reminds me reina”. Another person commented, "Look how cute! I’d take him home and let him eat the cats." Watch the video.

    Every year around 2.7 million dogs and cats are being killed because shelters are too full or there aren't enough adoptive homes.

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
