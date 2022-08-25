Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    100-year-old Australian woman fulfils wish on her bucket list by getting ‘arrested’ on her birthday

    Jean Bickenton had always wanted to get arrested. The Victoria Police fulfilled her wish and interrupted her birthday party to detain her. The officers put mock handcuffs on Jean and wheeled her out of Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care.

    100 year old Australian woman fulfils wish on her bucket list by getting arrested on her birthday gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 4:39 PM IST

    Everyone has created a personal bucket list, which inspires them to go on the craziest and most absurd tasks conceivable. Regardless of whether they make sense to anybody else, bucket lists should make sense to the person who needs to compile them. On her 100th birthday, an Australian woman was recently detained as she crossed something off her bucket list.

    A woman called Jean Bickenton was arrested in an unusual way in Australia. One of the woman's life objectives was to get arrested. The Victoria Police reportedly honoured her bizarre request on her birthday by busting into her party to take her into jail, according to a story in the Daily Mail. While the police played with her handcuffs, Jean was carried out of Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care.

    The 100-year-old woman had worked as an army nurse for many years before deciding to retire. She never had a legal trouble throughout her life, and as she approached her 100th birthday, she attained her life's goal.

    Also Read | Mobile phone explodes during repair in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat; watch shocking video here

    As soon as she was taken into custody, Victoria Police took a photo of her and posted it online. The image is currently visible on the department's official Facebook page.

    Sharing the post, they wrote, "Now these kinda arrests, we’re happy to make.For many, getting through life without being arrested is a pretty good run... According to Jean it was one of the best celebrations, and we’re glad we could help make it memorable. Wishing Jean a wonderful 100th birthday! Thanks to everyone that made this possible."

    Also Read: Electrifying dance performance by a couple to Hrithik Roshan's song Senorita; watch here

    Netizens praised the Victoria Police Department for fulfilling the lady's wish and flocked to the comment section to laud them. The unusual arrest went viral on the internet, and people were moved by the Victoria Police's kind deed.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video: Handpump in MP's Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously - gps

    Viral video: Handpump in MP’s Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE RBA

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE

    Adorable video of Hamster bathing like human has delighted netizens - gps

    Adorable video of Hamster bathing like human has delighted netizens

    Watch Truck driver helping elderly woman cross waterlogged street wins internet hearts-tgy

    Watch: Truck driver helping elderly woman cross waterlogged street wins internet hearts

    People dress as sheep for a weird contest in France - gps

    Watch: People dress as sheep for a weird contest in France

    Recent Stories

    Play games on World777 from countries across the globe-snt

    Play games on World777 from countries across the globe

    Dare to take Disha Patani protein shake Here is what she will do to you watch drb

    Dare to take Disha Patani’s protein shake? Here’s what she will do to you; watch

    ICSI announces CS Executive Result 2022; know details to check, toppers here - adt

    ICSI announces CS Executive Result 2022; know details to check, toppers here

    Bhojpuri BOLD actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Na Chheda Na Piya song goes VIRAL RBA

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's ‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ song goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    football EPL 2022-23, Southampton vs Man United: Will Casemiro make his debut for Red Devils snt

    EPL 2022-23, Southampton vs Man United: Will Casemiro make his debut for Red Devils?

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon