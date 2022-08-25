100-year-old Australian woman fulfils wish on her bucket list by getting ‘arrested’ on her birthday

Jean Bickenton had always wanted to get arrested. The Victoria Police fulfilled her wish and interrupted her birthday party to detain her. The officers put mock handcuffs on Jean and wheeled her out of Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care.

The 100-year-old woman had worked as an army nurse for many years before deciding to retire. She never had a legal trouble throughout her life, and as she approached her 100th birthday, she attained her life's goal.

As soon as she was taken into custody, Victoria Police took a photo of her and posted it online. The image is currently visible on the department's official Facebook page.

Sharing the post, they wrote, "Now these kinda arrests, we’re happy to make.For many, getting through life without being arrested is a pretty good run... According to Jean it was one of the best celebrations, and we’re glad we could help make it memorable. Wishing Jean a wonderful 100th birthday! Thanks to everyone that made this possible."

Netizens praised the Victoria Police Department for fulfilling the lady's wish and flocked to the comment section to laud them. The unusual arrest went viral on the internet, and people were moved by the Victoria Police's kind deed.