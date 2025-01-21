World News

Donald Trump's net worth and lavish lifestyle REVEALED!

Donald Trump took oath as US President

Trump's $2.5 Billion Net Worth

Donald Trump's business ventures extend beyond real estate. According to Forbes, Trump's net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion.

Trump's Primary Source of Income

Donald Trump has diverse income sources. His 'Trump Media & Technology Group' empire is valued at $2.5 billion, representing his largest income source.

Real Estate Tycoon Donald Trump

Trump has a vast real estate business. His company has developed properties like Trump Palace, Trump World Tower, and Trump International Hotel & Resort.

Trump Towers in India and Globally

Like other major cities, India also has Trump Towers located in Mumbai, Pune, and Gurugram.

20-Acre Florida Estate: Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump owns a luxurious estate called 'Mar-a-Lago' near Palm Beach, Florida. This sprawling 20-acre property is stunning.

Trump Purchased Mar-a-Lago in 1985

Built in 1927, Donald Trump acquired this property in 1985. He also owns properties in New York, St. Martin, and Virginia.

Trump Owns 19 Golf Courses and Resorts

In addition to luxury properties, Donald Trump owns 19 golf courses and resorts across the US, valued at millions of dollars, generating substantial income.

