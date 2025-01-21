Donald Trump's net worth and lavish lifestyle REVEALED!

World News
Donald Trump took oath as US President.
Donald Trump's business ventures extend beyond real estate. According to Forbes, Trump's net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion.
Donald Trump has diverse income sources. His 'Trump Media & Technology Group' empire is valued at $2.5 billion, representing his largest income source.
Trump has a vast real estate business. His company has developed properties like Trump Palace, Trump World Tower, and Trump International Hotel & Resort.
Like other major cities, India also has Trump Towers located in Mumbai, Pune, and Gurugram.
Donald Trump owns a luxurious estate called 'Mar-a-Lago' near Palm Beach, Florida. This sprawling 20-acre property is stunning.
Built in 1927, Donald Trump acquired this property in 1985. He also owns properties in New York, St. Martin, and Virginia.
In addition to luxury properties, Donald Trump owns 19 golf courses and resorts across the US, valued at millions of dollars, generating substantial income.
