World News

Rafah Massacre: Norway to India; 7 states that recognize Palestine

A total of 145 nations have extended recognition to the state of Palestine. Sweden was the first West European country to recognize Palestinian statehood

Sweden

Sweden was the first West European country to recognize the Palestinian statehood in 2014

Norway

Norway formally recognized Palestine in a historic moment yesterday

Spain

Along with Norway, Spain too recognized Palestinian claims for full statehood

Ireland

Ireland too joined the historic moment recognizing statehood of Palestine. They were met with furious condemnation from Israeli authrities

India

India recognized Palestinian statehood as early as in 1988

Turkey

Turkey too was one of the first countries to acknowledge Palestinian claims for statehood

Argentina

Argentina is one of the nine G20 countries tha recognized Palestinian Statehood

