Top 5 battery backup phones under Rs 30,000 you can buy

GADGET
Features a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support. In typical usage, including streaming, browsing, gaming, and social media, it offers about 7-8 hours of screen-on time.
The OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a larger 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging speed. It uses a dual-cell battery that fully charges in just 23 minutes.
The Vivo V40e features a 5,500mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging, designed to last at least a full day, even with heavy usage like gaming.
The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 50W fast charging. It lasted 14 hours and 34 minutes in the PCMark battery test.
The Realme 12 Pro features a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging support. It offers around 6-7 hours of screen-on time, easily lasting through a typical day.