Top 5 battery backup phones under Rs 30,000 you can buy

Image credits: Official website

1. Realme 12 Pro+

Features a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support. In typical usage, including streaming, browsing, gaming, and social media, it offers about 7-8 hours of screen-on time.

Image credits: Realme India YouTube

2. OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a larger 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging speed. It uses a dual-cell battery that fully charges in just 23 minutes. 

Image credits: OnePlus website

3. Vivo V40e

The Vivo V40e features a 5,500mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging, designed to last at least a full day, even with heavy usage like gaming.

Image credits: Vivo Website

4. Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 50W fast charging. It lasted 14 hours and 34 minutes in the PCMark battery test.

Image credits: Nothing

5. Realme 12 Pro

The Realme 12 Pro features a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging support. It offers around 6-7 hours of screen-on time, easily lasting through a typical day. 

Image credits: Realme India YouTube
