Top 10 most watched YouTube videos ever

Technology
Baby Shark Dance topped the list of most viewed videos in 24 hours with 15.17 billion views.
Despacito garnered 8.56 billion views in 24 hours, securing the second position.
Johny Johny Yes Papa, a popular children's rhyme, received 6.96 billion views.
Bath Song achieved 6.87 billion views within 24 hours of being uploaded, placing it fourth.
The all-time children's favorite, Wheels on the Bus, got 6.63 billion views, ranking fifth.
Uploaded on April 6th, See You Again received 6.42 billion views, holding the sixth position.
Shared on January 30th, the video gained 6.34 billion views in a day, ranking seventh.
Phonics Song with Two Words, an alphabet-teaching video, garnered 6.04 billion views in 24 hours.
Music video Uptown Funk stands at the 9th position with 5.35 billion views.
PSY - Gangnam Style also joins the top 10 with 5.31 billion views.