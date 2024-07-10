Shubman Gill: A look at his net worth, cars, endorsements and more

Sports
A 24-year-old Indian cricketer, has been making waves in the cricketing world with his stellar performances both on the international stage and at the domestic level.
Gill's journey to fame began with his remarkable performance in Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018, where he played pivotal role in guiding India to U-19 World Cup title.
The year 2023 proved to be a standout year for Gill as he consistently piled up runs across various formats, solidifying his position as a top-tier batsman.
As of February 2024, Shubman Gill's net worth stands at an impressive $4 million or approximately Rs 34 crores, mentioned in Sportskeeda.
Gill commands an annual salary ranging between Rs 10-12 crores for his contributions to the Indian cricket team across different formats and his performances in the IPL.
Gill has a Grade B contract of Rs 5 crores per annum with BCCI. His IPL salary alone amounts to a significant figure.
Gill was bought by the Gujarat Titans for a staggering Rs 8 crores in IPL 2022 and subsequently retained for the same amount in the following season.
Gill's popularity has attracted numerous endorsement deals with renowned brands such as Nike, JBL, and Gillette, among others.
His love for cars is reflected in his collection, which includes a Range Rover SUV, a Mahindra Thar, and a Mercedes Benz E350, highlighting his taste for luxury.