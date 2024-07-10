Sports

Shubman Gill: A look at his net worth, cars, endorsements and more

Image credits: Shubman Gill Instagram

Amazing performer

A 24-year-old Indian cricketer, has been making waves in the cricketing world with his stellar performances both on the international stage and at the domestic level.

Image credits: Shubman Gill Instagram

How he began his cricketing career?

Gill's journey to fame began with his remarkable performance in Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018, where he played pivotal role in guiding India to U-19 World Cup title.

Image credits: Shubman Gill Instagram

Various formats

The year 2023 proved to be a standout year for Gill as he consistently piled up runs across various formats, solidifying his position as a top-tier batsman. 

Image credits: Shubman Gill Instagram

Net worth

As of February 2024, Shubman Gill's net worth stands at an impressive $4 million or approximately Rs 34 crores, mentioned in Sportskeeda.

Image credits: Shubman Gill Instagram

Annual salary

Gill commands an annual salary ranging between Rs 10-12 crores for his contributions to the Indian cricket team across different formats and his performances in the IPL. 
 

Image credits: Shubman Gill Instagram

BCCI contract

Gill has a Grade B contract of Rs 5 crores per annum with BCCI. His IPL salary alone amounts to a significant figure.

Image credits: Shubman Gill Instagram

IPL salary

Gill was bought by the Gujarat Titans for a staggering Rs 8 crores in IPL 2022 and subsequently retained for the same amount in the following season.

Image credits: Shubman Gill Instagram

Endorsements

 Gill's popularity has attracted numerous endorsement deals with renowned brands such as Nike, JBL, and Gillette, among others. 

Image credits: Shubman Gill Instagram

His love for cars

His love for cars is reflected in his collection, which includes a Range Rover SUV, a Mahindra Thar, and a Mercedes Benz E350, highlighting his taste for luxury.

Image credits: Shubman Gill Instagram
Find Next One