MS Dhoni followed THESE superstitions during World Cup 2011

Superstitions in sports

Superstitions are ubiquitous in sports, and even the best players and athletes use them in times of need.

India won World Cup 2011

The Indian cricket team won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets.

MS Dhoni had a superstition about having 'khichdi' throughout the World Cup. 

He believed that even if he wasn't scoring runs, this superstition was working and the team was winning games.

Another unusual superstition that MS Dhoni had during his playing career was that he never said 'good luck' to his teammates before their matches.

 According to MS Dhoni, anytime he wishes someone luck, things happen unexpectedly for them

