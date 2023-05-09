Sports
WWE had its latest PPV event held on Saturday, as Backlash took place in San Jose, Puerto Rico, which was successful. Meanwhile, post the event, a fresh set of rumours are in.
While WWE wanted Alexa Bliss's return at Backlash, there are doubts over her possible return at Night of Champions. BoozerRasslin reports that she might return after May 27.
Damian Priest was subject to heavy acclaim from the WWE management after Backlash, while PW Insider Elite reports that he will be labelled as a top WWE guy from now on.
PW Insider also reports that despite suffering back-to-back defeats, Omos impressed WWE officials.
Brock Lesnar's bled heavily at Backlash against Rhodes, while Fightful Select, Wrestling Observer, and PW Insider report that the blood was planned but with no change in policy.
As per Fightful Select, WWE is talking to representatives in Australia about hosting a premium live event, like the Super Show-Down in Melbourne in 2018.