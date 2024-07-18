Sports
He has been touted to win another gold at Paris Olympics. Having earned a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Chopra will be aiming to carry forward his momentum this time in Paris.
With two Olympic medals already to her name, the ace Indian shuttler will now be aiming for her third piece of silverware.
She won silver at Tokyo 2020 and gold at 2017 World Championships. She is one of most experienced in her field but has been struggling with hip, thigh, and wrist injuries recently.
She has won two bronze medals in World Championships in 2019 and 2023. Phogat will have several eyes watching her as she partakes in 50-kilogram category at the Paris Olympics.
She has now moved up to the 75kg category. Last year she won World Championships gold in 75kg event and silver at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic last month.
She is set to make her Olympics debut in Paris after securing spot with her silver medal performance at Hangzhou Asian Games. She will be participating in women's 50kg category.
In the previous Olympics, they came close to reaching the quarterfinals. Last year, Satwik and Chirag made history by securing a gold medal at the Asian Games.
The team has won 12 medals at Olympics in the past, including 8 golds, 1 silver, and 3 bronzes. They will be captained by Harmanpreet Singh, with PR Sreejesh serving as goalkeeper.