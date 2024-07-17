Virat Kohli has few friends in the cricket team due to his attitude?

CRICKET
Veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra has made shocking statements regarding his India teammate Virat Kohli after seeing a change in his behavioral pattern since becoming captain.
Amit Mishra, who played under Kohli's captaincy from 2015 to 2017, explained the difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
He pointed out how Virat Kohli's attitude changed after getting captaincy and fame, while the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma is still the same.
Amit Mishra stated that he and Rohit have a very joyful and amicable relationship dating back to the latter's early days in cricket.
He said that he does not expect the same from Virat Kohli as his personality change has left him with fewer friends in the Indian team.
