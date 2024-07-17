CRICKET

Virat Kohli has few friends in the cricket team due to his attitude?

Amit Mishra reveals Virat Kohli's changed attitude

Veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra has made shocking statements regarding his India teammate Virat Kohli after seeing a change in his behavioral pattern since becoming captain.

Amit Mishra played under Virat Kohli's captaincy

Amit Mishra, who played under Kohli's captaincy from 2015 to 2017, explained the difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli's attitude changed after getting captaincy and fame

He pointed out how Virat Kohli's attitude changed after getting captaincy and fame, while the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma is still the same.

Amit Mishra-Rohit Sharma bond

Amit Mishra stated that he and Rohit have a very joyful and amicable relationship dating back to the latter's early days in cricket.

He said that he does not expect the same from Virat Kohli as his personality change has left him with fewer friends in the Indian team.

Amit said that his and Virat's bond changed after Virat took over the captaincy and gained fame. Hence he has fewer friends in the Indian team.

