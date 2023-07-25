Kylian Mbappe's 10 iconic quotes on football, money and more

Sports
"I play with joy. It's not just about the money, it's about having fun on the field."
"I try to remain calm and focused, to play like any other player. The pressure is part of football."
“I always thought I should work hard to get better because I am not someone who's naturally gifted."
"My father always told me that talent is not enough. You have to work hard and have the right mindset to succeed."
"Winning the World Cup was a dream come true, but it's just the beginning. I want to achieve more in my career."
"I believe in setting big goals and working relentlessly to achieve them."
"I try to learn from every match and every experience, whether it's a win or a loss."
"Football is a team sport, and I'm grateful for the support and encouragement I receive from my teammates."
"I want to be remembered as someone who always gave his best on the pitch and left everything out there."
"I want to be a role model for young players and inspire them to pursue their dreams."