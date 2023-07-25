Sports

Kylian Mbappe's 10 iconic quotes on football, money and more

Image credits: Getty

Playing with Joy Over Money

"I play with joy. It's not just about the money, it's about having fun on the field."

Image credits: Getty

Calm and Focused Amidst Pressure

"I try to remain calm and focused, to play like any other player. The pressure is part of football."

Image credits: Getty

Working Hard Trumps Natural Gift

“I always thought I should work hard to get better because I am not someone who's naturally gifted."

Image credits: Getty

Talent Alone Is Not Enough

"My father always told me that talent is not enough. You have to work hard and have the right mindset to succeed."

Image credits: Getty

Just the Beginning

"Winning the World Cup was a dream come true, but it's just the beginning. I want to achieve more in my career."

Image credits: Getty

Setting Big Goals, Relentless Effort

"I believe in setting big goals and working relentlessly to achieve them."

Image credits: Getty

Learning from Every Match

"I try to learn from every match and every experience, whether it's a win or a loss."

Image credits: Getty

Grateful for Team Support

"Football is a team sport, and I'm grateful for the support and encouragement I receive from my teammates."

Image credits: Getty

Leaving Everything on the Pitch

"I want to be remembered as someone who always gave his best on the pitch and left everything out there."

Image credits: Getty

Inspiring Young Players to Dream


"I want to be a role model for young players and inspire them to pursue their dreams."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One