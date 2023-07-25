Sports

Kylian Mbappe's fitness mantra: How the French footballer stays fit?

Building Strength Mbappe style

Building strength is a priority for Mbappe, who incorporates weightlifting in his five-day exercise routine.

Mbappe's Impressive Athletic Abilities

The Frenchman is a football prodigy with exceptional athletic abilities, known for his remarkable speed, dribbling skills, and finishing

Kylian Mbappe's Diet Plan

Mbappe follows a disciplined diet, including 6 meals per day with nutritious options like eggs, avocado, fish, chicken, brown rice, and veggies

Unlocking Mbappe's Workout Secrets

Mbappe's workout routine involves specialized drills by his club trainer and constantly adapts to maintain peak physical fitness

Sculpting Abs like Mbappe

To achieve a toned physique like Mbappe's, regular ab exercises like crunches and plank holds are recommended after weight training

