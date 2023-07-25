Kylian Mbappe's fitness mantra: How the French footballer stays fit?

Sports
Building strength is a priority for Mbappe, who incorporates weightlifting in his five-day exercise routine.
The Frenchman is a football prodigy with exceptional athletic abilities, known for his remarkable speed, dribbling skills, and finishing
Mbappe follows a disciplined diet, including 6 meals per day with nutritious options like eggs, avocado, fish, chicken, brown rice, and veggies
Mbappe's workout routine involves specialized drills by his club trainer and constantly adapts to maintain peak physical fitness
To achieve a toned physique like Mbappe's, regular ab exercises like crunches and plank holds are recommended after weight training