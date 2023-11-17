Sports

Happy Birthday Nani: 7 inspiring quotes by Portuguese footballer

Image credits: Getty

Seizing Every Opportunity for Personal Growth

"Every game is an opportunity to measure yourself against your own potential."

Image credits: Getty

Learning from Mistakes

"In football, there's no such thing as perfection. Mistakes happen, and you learn from them."

Image credits: Getty

Success

"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do."

Image credits: Getty

Desire to Improve Every Performance

"I always want to do better. I'm never satisfied with my performance."

Image credits: Getty

Overcoming Challenges and Moving Forward

"The most important thing is to never give up, never give in to circumstances, believe in yourself, and to soldier on, no matter what's in your way."

Image credits: Getty

Unity and a Positive Mindset

"I've always believed that success in football, as in life, comes down to teamwork and a positive attitude."

Image credits: Getty

Overcoming Setbacks

"You can't let obstacles and setbacks control your mindset. Use them as stepping stones to success."
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One