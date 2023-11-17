Happy Birthday Nani: 7 inspiring quotes by Portuguese footballer

Sports
"Every game is an opportunity to measure yourself against your own potential."
"In football, there's no such thing as perfection. Mistakes happen, and you learn from them."
"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do."
"I always want to do better. I'm never satisfied with my performance."
"The most important thing is to never give up, never give in to circumstances, believe in yourself, and to soldier on, no matter what's in your way."
"I've always believed that success in football, as in life, comes down to teamwork and a positive attitude."
"You can't let obstacles and setbacks control your mindset. Use them as stepping stones to success."