Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Top 10 quotes by the tennis star

Tennis is My Job, Not My Life

"Tennis is my job, but it's not my life. I don't think I would be happy without tennis, but I would be okay. I don't need tennis to be happy."

Playing for Love, Not Validation

"I don't play tennis to prove a point to anyone. I play for myself and for the love of the game."

Success is a Journey, Not a Destination

"Success is a journey, not a destination. The doing is often more important than the outcome."

To Be Remembered as Tennis Great

"My motivation is to be remembered as one of the greatest tennis players."

Motherhood, a Special and Transformative Journey

"Being a mom is the most special feeling a woman can have. It changes you as a person. It's made me appreciate my body and what it's capable of."

No Substitute for Hard Work

"There's no substitute for hard work. I'm constantly trying to improve every aspect of my game."

Enjoy the Journey, Not Just the Destination

"It's important to enjoy the journey and not just the destination. Life is too short to only focus on the end result."

Making a Statement

"I've always believed that it's not about winning or losing; it's about making a statement. It's about showing the world that you're here, and you mean business."

Breaking Barriers as a Woman and Athlete

"As a woman and an athlete, I want to break barriers and show the world that there's nothing a woman can't achieve."

Stay Balanced Amid Highs and Lows

"Tennis is a sport where you face a lot of highs and lows. It's crucial to stay balanced and focused, no matter what the situation is on the court."

