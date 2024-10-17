Karva Chauth 2024: Dos and Donts for blessed observance

spirituality
Karva Chauth falls on Sunday, October 20th. Women should avoid certain things on this day to prevent misfortune. Learn what to avoid
Women should avoid wearing black on Karva Chauth. This color symbolizes negativity and can lead to problems later
Avoid anger and disrespecting anyone on Karva Chauth. Such actions on this auspicious occasion diminish the fruits of good deeds
Lord Ganesha is also worshipped on Karva Chauth. Avoid intoxicants and non-vegetarian food at home on this day
Karva Chauth is an auspicious day. Don't turn away anyone who comes to your home seeking food. It can lead to future problems
Women should avoid upsetting their husbands on Karva Chauth, as the fast is observed for their long life