Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10 Decoration Ideas to Delight Ganpati Bappa

spirituality
You can decorate your home with fresh flowers to welcome Bappa on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. In this, you can use marigold, lotus, rose flowers.
To welcome Ganpati Ji at your home, you can also decorate by making different designs from clean leaves of banana, mango, Ashoka, peepal.
Use lights to give your home a sparkling look during Ganeshotsav. You can install bright disco lights or subtle warm white lights.
During Ganeshotsav, you can decorate every corner of your house with lamps and add to the celebration of Ganpati Bappa.
You can also do balloon decoration in your home during Ganeshotsav and welcome little Ganpati Bappa in a grand way.
If you want to give your home an aesthetic look, then you can decorate it with net or heavy Banarasi saree and chunni by giving it a tassel and hanging design.
If you want to give your home a traditional look during Ganesh Chaturthi, then use saffron, green and red colored clothes and put up garlands of marigold flowers.
Making rangoli during any festival has special significance. In such a situation, during Ganesh Chaturthi, you can make beautiful rangoli in your courtyard and near the temple.
You can put up hangings of orchids or other flowers above where you are installing Ganpati Ji.
To install Ganpati Bappa, you can put a big ring behind the idol. You can give it a very unique look by wrapping flowers on a string or using lights.