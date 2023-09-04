Earth to Mars: 8 planets; time taken by Sun rays to reach each planet

Lifestyle
Sunlight takes varying time to reach each planet, Let's see how much time Sunlight takes to reach of the 8 planets
Mercury takes approximately 4.5 minutes for sunlight to reach it from the Sun
Venus requires around 6 minutes for sunlight to travel from the Sun to its surface
Earth receives sunlight in approximately 8 minutes, making it a common reference for the speed of light
Mars experiences sunlight in roughly 12.5 minutes after it leaves the Sun
Jupiter, the largest planet, receives sunlight after about 43 minutes of travel from the Sun
Saturn, known for its magnificent rings, gets sunlight in approximately 1 hour and 13 minutes
Uranus, a distant ice giant, takes roughly 2 hours and 24 minutes to receive sunlight
Neptune, the farthest major planet, experiences sunlight after about 4 hours and 8 minutes of travel from the Sun
Pluto, considered a dwarf planet, receives sunlight in approximately 5 hours and 32 minutes after it leaves the Sun