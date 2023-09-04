Lifestyle

Earth to Mars: 8 planets; time taken by Sun rays to reach each planet

Sunlight takes varying time to reach each planet, Let's see how much time Sunlight takes to reach of the 8 planets

Image credits: Getty

Mercury

Mercury takes approximately 4.5 minutes for sunlight to reach it from the Sun

Venus

Venus requires around 6 minutes for sunlight to travel from the Sun to its surface

Earth

Earth receives sunlight in approximately 8 minutes, making it a common reference for the speed of light

Mars

Mars experiences sunlight in roughly 12.5 minutes after it leaves the Sun

Jupiter

Jupiter, the largest planet, receives sunlight after about 43 minutes of travel from the Sun

Saturn

Saturn, known for its magnificent rings, gets sunlight in approximately 1 hour and 13 minutes

Uranus

Uranus, a distant ice giant, takes roughly 2 hours and 24 minutes to receive sunlight

Neptune

Neptune, the farthest major planet, experiences sunlight after about 4 hours and 8 minutes of travel from the Sun

Pluto

Pluto, considered a dwarf planet, receives sunlight in approximately 5 hours and 32 minutes after it leaves the Sun

