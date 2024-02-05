Lifestyle

World Nutella Day 2024: 6 dishes to top with this chocolate bliss

Image credits: freepik

Toast or Bagels

Spread Nutella on warm toast or bagels for a simple and classic breakfast treat. The creamy and chocolaty spread complements the toasty flavor.

Image credits: Freepik

Pancakes or Waffles

Drizzle Nutella over a stack of fluffy pancakes or crisp waffles with the soft texture of pancakes or the nooks and crannies of waffles make for a heavenly breakfast or brunch.

Image credits: Freepik

Fruits

Dip fruits like strawberries, bananas, or apple slices into Nutella for a sweet and indulgent snack. 

Image credits: freepik

Ice Cream Sundae

Create a decadent ice cream sundae by topping your favorite ice cream with a generous swirl of Nutella. Add chopped nuts, whipped cream, and a cherry for an extra touch. 

Image credits: freepik

Crepes

Spread Nutella inside delicate crepes and fold them into a delicious dessert or breakfast option. Add sliced bananas, and strawberries for an extra flavor and presentation.

Image credits: freepik

Croissants

Slice a croissant in half and spread Nutella on each side for a delightful pastry treat. 

Image credits: Freepik
