Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 most aggressive dog breeds

Here are seven dog breeds often considered more prone to aggression.

Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, and Staffordshire Bull Terrier. They are sometimes associated with dog fighting, contributing to negative perceptions.

Rottweiler

Rottweilers are powerful and can be protective, making them potentially more assertive if not adequately trained and socialized.

German Shepherd

While often used as police or guard dogs, German Shepherds can exhibit territorial and protective behaviours.

Siberian Husky

Known for their strong-willed nature and high energy levels, Huskies may display aggression if not adequately trained and exercised.

Doberman Pinscher

Dobies are known for their loyalty and intelligence, but they can become overly protective without proper training.

Boxer

Boxers are energetic and strong, and while they are generally good with families, they may become aggressive if not properly trained.
 

Alaskan Malamute

Like Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes are large, strong dogs requiring consistent training and socialization.

