World Humanitarian Day 2024: Date, history, significance

Observed on August 19, World Humanitarian Day honors efforts of aid workers who selflessly help those in need. It also raises awareness of humanitarian challenges worldwide
World Humanitarian Day is celebrated annually on August 19, marking the anniversary of the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad. This day honors humanitarian workers
The UN General Assembly designated August 19 as World Humanitarian Day in 2008. It was a response to tragic event in Baghdad, aiming to recognize humanitarian workers' sacrifices
World Humanitarian Day highlights critical role of humanitarian workers in crisis zones. It also emphasizes need for international cooperation, support to address global challenges
The theme for World Humanitarian Day 2024 is 'Acting For Humanity'
This day is an opportunity to acknowledge tireless efforts of humanitarian workers. Their dedication to saving lives, providing essential services
Humanitarian workers often operate in dangerous and challenging environments. World Humanitarian Day draws attention to the risks they face, advocating for better protection
World Humanitarian Day 2024 encourages everyone to contribute to humanitarian causes. Whether through donations, volunteering, or raising awareness, every effort counts