World Sanskrit Day 2024: 7 UNKNOWN facts about the Oldest Language

World Sanskrit Day celebrates the ancient language that has shaped many modern languages and cultures. Sanskrit is often called the language of the gods

Image credits: Freepik

Sanskrit's Etymological Influence

Sanskrit has influenced the vocabulary of many languages, including English. Words like 'guru,' 'yoga,' and 'karma' are rooted in Sanskrit, showcasing its global impact

The Oldest Written Record

The Rigveda, written over 3,500 years ago, is oldest known written record in Sanskrit. It is a foundational text of Hinduism and remains a significant source of knowledge

A Language of Precision

Sanskrit's grammatical structure is known for its precision, flexibility. The language is so exact that it has been considered for use in computer programming

Sanskrit in Modern Education

In India, Sanskrit is taught in schools, and several universities worldwide offer courses in the language. This ensures the preservation and study of Sanskrit in the modern era

The Birth of Linguistic Science

Sanskrit led to development of comparative linguistics. Sir William Jones' work in 18th century laid groundwork for understanding relationships between Indo-European languages

A Language of Science and Philosophy

Many ancient scientific, philosophical texts, including those on mathematics, astronomy, medicine, were written in Sanskrit. These works continue to be studied

Revival Movements

There are ongoing efforts to revive Sanskrit as a spoken language. Several communities in India speak Sanskrit fluently, language is used in daily communication, keeping it alive

