Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 greetings to send your siblings this Rakhi

Rakhi celebrates beautiful bond between siblings, is perfect time to express your love and gratitude. Here are 7 heartfelt greetings to send to your siblings on this special day

Image credits: Freepik

No matter how far we may be, our bond will always be strong. Happy Rakhi, dear sibling!

Image credits: freepik

Through thick and thin, you've always been my rock. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Rakhi!

Image credits: Pinterest

Having you as my sibling is the best gift life has given me. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Image credits: Pinterest

You’re not just my sibling; you’re my best friend. Sending you lots of love this Rakhi!

Image credits: Pinterest

May our bond grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Rakhi to the best sibling ever!

Image credits: adobe stock

You are my protector, guide, and friend. On this Rakhi, I wish you endless happiness!

Image credits: adobe stock

The thread of Rakhi may be fragile, but our bond is unbreakable. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Image credits: Getty
