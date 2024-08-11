Lifestyle

Kanchipuram saree: 7 types of slik saree to buy THIS festival season

Here are seven types of Kanchipuram sarees to consider buying this festival season

Pattu Kanchipuram Saree

These sarees are woven with rich silk and heavy gold zari and often feature grand designs and borders, making them a popular choice for bridal wear and grand festivities.

Kanchi Cotton Saree

A lighter, more breathable alternative, Kanchi cotton sarees offer the elegance of Kanchipuram weaving with the comfort of cotton, perfect for daytime festivals.

Traditional Pure Silk Kanchipuram Saree

Known for its rich texture and vibrant colors, these sarees are woven with pure mulberry silk and zari, making them a timeless choice for festive occasions.

Kanchipuram Tissue Saree

These sarees feature a golden sheen created by weaving silk and zari threads together, offering a luxurious and elegant look perfect for celebrations.

Korvai Kanchipuram Saree

Characterized by its contrasting borders and body, the Korvai technique involves intricate weaving where the border is attached separately, creating a striking visual effect.

Checks and Stripes Kanchipuram Saree

These sarees combine traditional motifs with modern patterns like checks and stripes, making them versatile for both festive and formal events.

