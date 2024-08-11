Lifestyle

Great Barrier to Yellowstone: 7 Natural UNESCO Word Heritage sites

Here are 7 UNESCO Natural sites you must visit once in your lifetime. Check out the full list

Image credits: Pixabay

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

The Great Barrier Reef is world’s largest coral reef system, spanning over 2,300 kilometers. It's renowned for its vibrant marine life, including diverse species of corals, fish

Image credits: Pixabay

Yellowstone National Park, USA

Yellowstone is America’s first national park. It's famous for its geothermal features, including geysers like Old Faithful, hot springs, and stunning landscapes

Image credits: Pixabay

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

This archipelago is a living laboratory of evolution. The unique wildlife, such as giant tortoises and marine iguanas, along with the diverse ecosystems

Image credits: Pixabay

Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, offers breathtaking views and a range of ecosystems from tropical rainforest to alpine desert. It’s a popular trekking destination

Image credits: Pixabay

Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

Known for its dramatic fjords, such as Milford Sound and Doubtful Sound, Fiordland National Park features towering peaks, lush rainforests, and breathtaking waterfalls

Image credits: Pixabay

Komodo National Park, Indonesia

Famous for its large Komodo dragons, this park encompasses a range of habitats, including savannahs, mangroves, and coral reefs. It’s a hotspot for biodiversity and marine life

Image credits: Pixabay

Banff National Park, Canada

Located in Canadian Rockies, Banff National Park is known for its stunning mountain scenery, crystal-clear lakes like Lake Louise diverse wildlife, including elk and grizzly bears

Image credits: Pixabay
