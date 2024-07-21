Business

6 factors how the budget impacts stock market in India

Government Spending and Infrastructure Investment

Increased government spending can stimulate economic growth, benefiting sectors like construction, defense, healthcare, and education, thereby boosting related stocks.

Tax Policies

Changes in tax rates, deductions, and credits can directly impact corporate profits and consumer spending. Lower corporate taxes can increase potentially boosting stock prices.

Interest Rates

Budgets may influence monetary policy decisions by central banks, which in turn affect interest rates.

Sectoral Allocation

Budgets often prioritize certain sectors through subsidies, incentives, or regulatory changes. 

Debt and Deficit Levels

Budget deficits and national debt levels can impact investor confidence and government borrowing costs. 

Consumer Confidence and Economic Outlook

A well-received budget that supports can boost consumer confidence, leading to increased consumer spending and benefiting sectors like retail, hospitality, and entertainment.

