6 factors how the budget impacts stock market in India

Business
Increased government spending can stimulate economic growth, benefiting sectors like construction, defense, healthcare, and education, thereby boosting related stocks.
Changes in tax rates, deductions, and credits can directly impact corporate profits and consumer spending. Lower corporate taxes can increase potentially boosting stock prices.
Budgets may influence monetary policy decisions by central banks, which in turn affect interest rates.
Budgets often prioritize certain sectors through subsidies, incentives, or regulatory changes.
Budget deficits and national debt levels can impact investor confidence and government borrowing costs.
A well-received budget that supports can boost consumer confidence, leading to increased consumer spending and benefiting sectors like retail, hospitality, and entertainment.