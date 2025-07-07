English

5 most common mental health issues for women

lifestyle Jul 07 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Freepik
English

1. Anxiety Disorders

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to suffer from anxiety, often triggered by stress, trauma, or hormonal shifts.

Image credits: Freepik
English

2. Depression

Hormonal changes, life transitions, and emotional overload make depression one of the leading mental health concerns among women.

Image credits: Freepik
English

3. Postpartum Depression

Following childbirth, many women experience mood disturbances that can escalate into serious emotional distress without support.

Image credits: Freepik
English

4. Eating Disorders & Body Image Issues

Pressure to meet unrealistic beauty standards leads many women to develop disordered eating habits and negative body image.

Image credits: Freepik
English

5. Burnout and Chronic Stress

Balancing multiple roles—professional, personal, and emotional—can result in exhaustion, irritability, and long-term mental fatigue.

Image credits: Freepik

7 foods that boost good cholesterol levels naturally

5 green lehengas for a stunning Hariyali Teej look

Travel Guide: 7 historical places you must visit in Italy

Travel Guide: 7 cleanest and hygienic countries to visit this monsoon