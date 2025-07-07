Women are nearly twice as likely as men to suffer from anxiety, often triggered by stress, trauma, or hormonal shifts.
Hormonal changes, life transitions, and emotional overload make depression one of the leading mental health concerns among women.
Following childbirth, many women experience mood disturbances that can escalate into serious emotional distress without support.
Pressure to meet unrealistic beauty standards leads many women to develop disordered eating habits and negative body image.
Balancing multiple roles—professional, personal, and emotional—can result in exhaustion, irritability, and long-term mental fatigue.
