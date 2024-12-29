Lifestyle

Why Virat Kohli drinks black water: Know the benefits, price details

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest cricketers in the world.

Virat's Cricket Career

Kohli has played 121 Tests, 295 ODIs, and 125 T20Is, scoring 81 centuries.

Focus on Fitness

Kohli's long international career is attributed to his fitness regime.

Dietary Discipline

Kohli emphasizes a strict diet and regular exercise.

Expensive Food and Drink

From rice to water, Kohli consumes premium products, including expensive Black Water.

Virat's Choice: Black Water

Kohli prefers Black Water with a pH of 8.5, higher than mineral water.

Black Water Price

Black Water costs between ₹600-₹3000/liter, imported from France.

