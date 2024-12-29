Why Virat Kohli drinks black water: Know the benefits, price details

Lifestyle
Virat Kohli is one of the greatest cricketers in the world.
Kohli has played 121 Tests, 295 ODIs, and 125 T20Is, scoring 81 centuries.
Kohli's long international career is attributed to his fitness regime.
Kohli emphasizes a strict diet and regular exercise.
From rice to water, Kohli consumes premium products, including expensive Black Water.
Kohli prefers Black Water with a pH of 8.5, higher than mineral water.
Black Water costs between ₹600-₹3000/liter, imported from France.
6 easy and stylish hairstyles to rock New Year party
(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor inspired salwar suit designs for parties
Benefits of eating Banana every morning; Check HERE
Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity