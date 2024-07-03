Business

Zomato to HDFC Bank: Stocks to watch out on July 03

Image credits: Freepik

DMart

Avenue Supermarts, which operates DMart outlets, recorded a standalone revenue of Rs 13,712 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, up from Rs 11,584 crore in the previous year.

Image credits: Freepik

YES Bank

YES Bank, a leading private lender, reported a 15% year-on-year increase in loans and advances for the first quarter ending June 2024.

Image credits: freepik

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc reported mined metal production of 263 kt, representing a 2% increase year on year. Saleable metal production totaled 262 kilotons, up 1% year on year.

Image credits: Freepik

Zomato

Zomato Arm Zomato Financial Services has withdrawn applications to the RBI for NBFC business.

Image credits: freepik

HDFC Bank

According to the most recent foreign ownership data, released on Tuesday, July 2, foreign institutional investors' holdings in the private bank fell to 54.83 percent.

Image credits: freepik

HDFC Bank

This allows for a weight rise in the MSCI index. Brokerages predict a $3-4 billion inflow for MSCI's August rejig.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One