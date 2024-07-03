Zomato to HDFC Bank: Stocks to watch out on July 03

Business
Avenue Supermarts, which operates DMart outlets, recorded a standalone revenue of Rs 13,712 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, up from Rs 11,584 crore in the previous year.
YES Bank, a leading private lender, reported a 15% year-on-year increase in loans and advances for the first quarter ending June 2024.
Hindustan Zinc reported mined metal production of 263 kt, representing a 2% increase year on year. Saleable metal production totaled 262 kilotons, up 1% year on year.
Zomato Arm Zomato Financial Services has withdrawn applications to the RBI for NBFC business.
According to the most recent foreign ownership data, released on Tuesday, July 2, foreign institutional investors' holdings in the private bank fell to 54.83 percent.
This allows for a weight rise in the MSCI index. Brokerages predict a $3-4 billion inflow for MSCI's August rejig.