Food items linked to cancer

Lifestyle
Even if these food items don't lead to cancer on its own, certain other favourable conditions can increase the possibility. Let's look at such food items.
Caramel colouring in carbonated drinks can lead to formation of a carcinogen
Bags of microwave popcorn contain Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). This can increase likelihood of cancer.
Pickles with high sodium content increases the risk of gastric cancer.
Bacon, sausages and foods with nitrate content increases cancer risk.
Excessive consumption of red meat has been linked to colon cancer.
Lot of datas show that food items containing refined sugar can increase risk of cancer