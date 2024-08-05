Lifestyle

Food items linked to cancer

They increase cancer risk

Even if these food items don't lead to cancer on its own, certain other favourable conditions can increase the possibility. Let's look at such food items.

Carbonated drinks

Caramel colouring  in carbonated drinks can lead to formation of a carcinogen

Microwave popcorn

Bags of microwave popcorn contain Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). This can increase likelihood of cancer.

Pickles

Pickles with high sodium content increases the risk of gastric cancer.
 

Processed foods

Bacon, sausages and foods with nitrate content increases cancer risk.

Read meat

 

Excessive consumption of red meat has been linked to colon cancer.

Refined sugar

Lot of datas show that food items containing refined sugar can increase risk of cancer

