Do you get frequent headaches?

Many are plagued by migraines. Some people experience vomiting along with severe pain when a migraine starts.
Some tips to tackle migraine
Drinking at least three litres of water a day can reduce migraine problems.
Stress can increase anxiety and cortisol levels. This can adversely affect brain health. Reduce stress through meditation and yoga.
Try to get 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night.
Exercising for 30 minutes every day can help prevent migraines to some extent.
Put away your phone and laptop at least an hour before going to sleep at night.