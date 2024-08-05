Lifestyle

Do you get frequent headaches?

Many are plagued by migraines. Some people experience vomiting along with severe pain when a migraine starts.

Some tips to tackle migraine

Drink plenty of water

Drinking at least three litres of water a day can reduce migraine problems.

Reduce stress

Stress can increase anxiety and cortisol levels. This can adversely affect brain health. Reduce stress through meditation and yoga.

Sleep

Try to get 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night.

Exercise

 

Exercising for 30 minutes every day can help prevent migraines to some extent.

Phone, laptop

Put away your phone and laptop at least an hour before going to sleep at night.

