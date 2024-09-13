Why do monkeys take out each other's lice?

Lifestyle
Monkeys, like many other primates, engage in social grooming, which involves removing parasites like lice, ticks, and fleas from each other's fur.
Removing parasites helps keep their fur clean and free from infestations.
Grooming is a way for monkeys to strengthen social bonds, build trust, and relax in each other's company.
By removing parasites, monkeys can reduce the risk of diseases and infections.
Grooming can be a calming and soothing experience, helping to reduce stress and promote relaxation.