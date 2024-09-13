Lifestyle

Why do monkeys take out each other's lice?

Image credits: Pixabay

Monkeys

Monkeys, like many other primates, engage in social grooming, which involves removing parasites like lice, ticks, and fleas from each other's fur.

Image credits: @Viral

Hygiene

Removing parasites helps keep their fur clean and free from infestations.

Image credits: @Viral

Social bonding

Grooming is a way for monkeys to strengthen social bonds, build trust, and relax in each other's company.

Image credits: @Viral

Health

By removing parasites, monkeys can reduce the risk of diseases and infections.

Image credits: pexels

Comfort

Grooming can be a calming and soothing experience, helping to reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Image credits: pexels
