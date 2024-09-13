Lifestyle

Friday the 13th: 6 reasons why it's considered unlucky

Last Supper Connection

Judas Iscariot was the 13th man to betray Jesus at the Last Supper. This led to the belief that 13 is an unlucky number, and Friday, the day of the Last Supper, became bad luck.

Knights Templar Massacre

King Philip IV's execution of Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307, linked the day to tragedy and bad luck.

Norse Mythology Influence

Loki's arrival as the 13th guest at Odin's dinner party led to chaos, contributing to the superstition surrounding 13.

Numerology and Completeness

The irregularity of 13 compared to the completeness of 12 may have led to the perception of Friday the 13th as unlucky.

Fear of the Unknown

Friday the 13th represents the unpredictable and uncontrollable, fueling fears of chaos and disorder.

Cultural Reinforcement

Horror movies, superstitions, and cultural traditions have perpetuated the notion that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, solidifying its reputation.

