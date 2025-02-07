Lifestyle

Propose Day 2025: 7 satin dress ideas for the best proposal

Green Satin Dress

For Proposal Day, upload photos in a plain green striped satin dress with a loose neckline

Electric Blue Bodycon Ruffle Dress

Try an electric blue strappy ruffle dress with a thigh-high slit, paired with heels and a sleek ponytail

Golden High Thigh Slit Dress

A golden high-thigh slit satin dress is sure to get you thousands of proposals on Proposal Day

Off-Shoulder Red Satin Dress

Look like a princess in a floor-length, off-shoulder red satin dress

Strapless Midi Dress

Try a strapless satin midi dress with frills and a wide belt for an electrifying look

One-Shoulder A-Line Satin Dress

A light pink, one-shoulder bodycon A-line dress will flatter your figure perfectly

Black Satin Dress

Flaunt your figure in a black satin dress with a slant cut and wide shoulder straps

Propose Day 2025: 6 Exquisite ring designs to surprise your partner

(PHOTOS) Sara Tendulkar inspired saree, lehenga look for fair skin

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: Know their education and career facts

PHOTOS: Sreeleela's 8 stylish saree designs for wedding season