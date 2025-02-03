Lifestyle

Bold & Glowy Glam

Dewy foundation for glow, bold smoky eyes with metallics, and nude gloss lips. Add highlighter to cheekbones, nose, and cupid's bow for extra shine
 

Image credits: Getty

Classic Red Lips

Red lips, natural skin, and neutral eyes for a classic party look. Use a lip liner for crisp, neat red lips that last all night.
 

Image credits: Getty

Glitter & Glam

 Bold glitter eyes, matte skin, and soft lips for a glam look. Use a damp brush for maximum glitter impact.

Image credits: Getty

Smokey & Sexy

Deep smoky eyes with full-coverage foundation and nude lips for a sultry, mysterious vibe. Blend well for a seamless finish.
 

Image credits: Getty

Fresh & Dewy

Light foundation, soft eyes, and sheer lips for a fresh, radiant look. Set with a hydrating mist to stay fresh all night.

Image credits: Getty

Party-Perfect Looks Await You

From bold glam to fresh beauty, these looks will have you party-ready and confident. Choose your style and shine!

Image credits: Getty

Which Look Will You Choose?

Steal the show at any party with these makeup looks. Mix and match to create your unique party vibe.

Image credits: Getty

World Cancer Day 2025: Cancer-Causing Foods: What to Avoid

Saraswati Puja 2025: 5 essential items for Vasant Panchami puja

What is right time to light lamp in evening as Hindu tradition? Read

PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's favorite Maharashtrian Thecha recipe