Lifestyle
Dewy foundation for glow, bold smoky eyes with metallics, and nude gloss lips. Add highlighter to cheekbones, nose, and cupid's bow for extra shine
Red lips, natural skin, and neutral eyes for a classic party look. Use a lip liner for crisp, neat red lips that last all night.
Bold glitter eyes, matte skin, and soft lips for a glam look. Use a damp brush for maximum glitter impact.
Deep smoky eyes with full-coverage foundation and nude lips for a sultry, mysterious vibe. Blend well for a seamless finish.
Light foundation, soft eyes, and sheer lips for a fresh, radiant look. Set with a hydrating mist to stay fresh all night.
From bold glam to fresh beauty, these looks will have you party-ready and confident. Choose your style and shine!
Steal the show at any party with these makeup looks. Mix and match to create your unique party vibe.
World Cancer Day 2025: Cancer-Causing Foods: What to Avoid
Saraswati Puja 2025: 5 essential items for Vasant Panchami puja
What is right time to light lamp in evening as Hindu tradition? Read
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's favorite Maharashtrian Thecha recipe