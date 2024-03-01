Lifestyle
Best season to visit Kerala in 2024
Image credits: Pixabay
The best time to visit in Kerala is October to February
Image credits: Pixabay
Winter season in the state offers comfortable temperatures
Image credits: Pixabay
The temperatures range from 10°C to 28°C during these season
Image credits: Pixabay
The low humidity enhances the experience
Image credits: Pixabay
Less chance of rainfall during this period
Image credits: Pixabay
This is the perfect time for exploring Kerala's beauty and attractions
Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One