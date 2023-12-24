Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: 7 places to enjoy mid night mass in Bangalore

Here are seven churches in Bangalore that have traditionally offered midnight Masses.

St. Mary's Basilica

Located in Shivajinagar, St. Mary's Basilica is one of the oldest churches in Bangalore and is known for its grand midnight Mass celebrations on Christmas Eve.

Holy Trinity Church

Situated in Ulsoor, Holy Trinity Church is another prominent church in Bangalore that might hold midnight Mass services on Christmas Eve.

Infant Jesus Church

This church in Vivek Nagar is famous for its midnight Mass and attracts many worshippers during Christmas.

St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral

Situated in Cleveland Town, this cathedral is known for its beautiful architecture and vibrant Christmas celebrations, including midnight Mass.

St. Patrick's Church

Located in Brigade Road, St. Patrick's Church often hosts midnight Mass services on Christmas Eve, attended by a diverse congregation.

Good Shepherd Church

This church in R.T. Nagar is known for its Christmas celebrations and might have midnight Mass services.

Sacred Heart Church

Located in Ashok Nagar, this church is known for its elaborate Christmas celebrations, including midnight Mass.

